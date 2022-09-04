Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $6.25 on Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Frax Share has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for $6.25 or 0.00031464 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $101.29 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

