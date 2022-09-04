Frenchie Network Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (FREN)

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Frenchie Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frenchie Network has a total market capitalization of $117,152.00 and $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frenchie Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015566 BTC.
About Frenchie Network
Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.
Buying and Selling Frenchie Network
