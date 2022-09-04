Fundamenta 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $41.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 53.2% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $18,631.42 and $41.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002512 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834565 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015560 BTC.
Fundamenta Coin Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,874,767 coins and its circulating supply is 2,604,651 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken.
