Futureswap (FST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Futureswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. Futureswap has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $43,012.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Futureswap has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,767.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022260 BTC.

Futureswap Profile

Futureswap is a coin. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin.

Buying and Selling Futureswap

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Futureswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Futureswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

