Gaj Finance (GAJ) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $13,766.08 and $15.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002529 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015554 BTC.
About Gaj Finance
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
