Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.39. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 33,491 shares.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

