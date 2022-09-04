Galatasaray Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $8.96 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.96 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00012900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015581 BTC.

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

