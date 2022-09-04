Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.34. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.