Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also commented on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.34. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

