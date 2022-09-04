Gamestarter (GAME) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.04 Million

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Gamestarter has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $57,137.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gamestarter coin can now be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gamestarter has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000205 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gamestarter

Gamestarter is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. GameCredits brings innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it more than just an in-game currency. Game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. It is a platform for game developers to deliver blockchain in-game items within their games, with only a simple API call. The GAME Credits RESTful API Suite allows the creation of NFT’s, Secure Asset Exchange, Rewards Delivery, a Tournament Gaming System etc. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs. Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapped its native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | BitcoinTalk “

