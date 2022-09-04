Gameswap (GSWAP) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.75 Million

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Gameswap has a market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $22,145.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031449 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00083269 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00040406 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

