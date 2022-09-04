Gather Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Gather has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $183,554.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gather coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gather has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gather Profile

GTH is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network.

Buying and Selling Gather

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

