GazeTV Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (GAZE)

GazeTV (GAZE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, GazeTV has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. GazeTV has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GazeTV coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.
About GazeTV
GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.
GazeTV Coin Trading
