GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €31.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

G1A opened at €32.95 ($33.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €35.01 and a 200 day moving average of €36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($49.54).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.