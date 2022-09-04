GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GEAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

