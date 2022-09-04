Gem Diamonds’ (GEMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

LON GEMD opened at GBX 35.10 ($0.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.93 million and a P/E ratio of 310.91. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 33 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 76.40 ($0.92). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 41,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52), for a total value of £17,777.49 ($21,480.78).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

