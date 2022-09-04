Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $146.73 million, a PE ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

