Genesis Shards (GS) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $164,557.46 and $13,324.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00832943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015550 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.