Genesis Shards (GS) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $164,557.46 and $13,324.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002505 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00832943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015550 BTC.
About Genesis Shards
Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.
Genesis Shards Coin Trading
