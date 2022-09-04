Gifto Trading Up 3.4% This Week (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Gifto has a market cap of $19.88 million and $1.34 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,935.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00132072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022072 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

