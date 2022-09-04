GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

