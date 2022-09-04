Global Game Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $26.16 Million (GGC)

Global Game Coin (GGC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Global Game Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00010248 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Global Game Coin has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. Global Game Coin has a market cap of $26.16 million and approximately $89,680.00 worth of Global Game Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132472 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

About Global Game Coin

Global Game Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Global Game Coin’s total supply is 12,726,274 coins. Global Game Coin’s official Twitter account is @GingrSwiss. Global Game Coin’s official website is gg.world.

Global Game Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG World Lottery is a global lottery created with players in mind, to bring users the opportunity of making all their dreams come true and change their lives forever with the biggest guaranteed minimum jackpot worth $100 000 000. The lottery is based on 5+2 matrix, which means the player picks 5 main numbers within 1 to 50 range and 2 additional numbers from a pool of 12 numbers. Picking all numbers correctly makes the player eligible for the jackpot. The lottery has 13 prize tiers. GG World Lottery is operated by White Lotto BV., Registered address Abraham de Veerstraat 7, Willemstad Curacao. The software is supplied by GG International Ltd registered at Trident Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands DUNS: #81-549-9714. “

