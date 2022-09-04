GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $167.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $203,763.87 and approximately $167.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,942.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.65 or 0.07905827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00026448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00162584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00304824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00779048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.00592541 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001171 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.