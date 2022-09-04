GNY Hits 24 Hour Volume of $39,090.00 (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. GNY has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $39,090.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,911.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io.

GNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.