GoHelpFund Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (HELP)

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One GoHelpFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $4,825.56 and approximately $5,583.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00833234 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015503 BTC.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars.

