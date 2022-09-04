GoHelpFund Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (HELP)

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One GoHelpFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $4,825.56 and approximately $5,583.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00833234 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015503 BTC.
About GoHelpFund
GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com.
Buying and Selling GoHelpFund
