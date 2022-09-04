Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 145.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 142.9%.

Shares of GOGL opened at $9.82 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after buying an additional 2,709,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,387,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1,282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 822,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

