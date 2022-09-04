GoldenPyrex Price Reaches $0.0085 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (GPYX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $84,911.34 and approximately $8.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002525 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015428 BTC.
GoldenPyrex Profile
GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3.
Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex
