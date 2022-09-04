Golem (GLM) Market Cap Tops $237.37 Million

Golem (GLM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Golem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $237.37 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022127 BTC.

About Golem

GLM is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Golem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.