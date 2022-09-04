Gondola Finance (GDL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $10,585.12

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Gondola Finance has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Gondola Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Gondola Finance has a market capitalization of $10,585.12 and $37,394.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gondola Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,831.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00036353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132336 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Gondola Finance Coin Profile

Gondola Finance (GDL) is a coin. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @GodlyCoin.

Gondola Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GDL project club has become popular with crowdfunding companies and private members via Initial Coin Offering (ICO) within the last 2 months. GDL is an Ethereum based blockchain smart contract and governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technology by using the value of business schemes and investment ideas. It is a united and strong community that aims to grow together and create a powerful economy. The GDL is building not only a strong community but also working on various development projects to benefit from collective investment and grow profit in gross. It has already started its own manufacturing of natural marble and granite tiles from Asia/Europe and planning to start its own airline ticketing agency with Holiday packages including hotel reservation and car rental.GDL will replace the current banking transactions by using our new prepaid card which is soon to be launched before the end of this year. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gondola Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gondola Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gondola Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gondola Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gondola Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.