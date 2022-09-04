Governor DAO Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Governor DAO has a market cap of $527,723.19 and approximately $25,813.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00838893 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015467 BTC.
About Governor DAO
Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org.
Buying and Selling Governor DAO
Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.