Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Trading Up 20.8% Over Last Week

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $664,417.22 and $400,693.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

