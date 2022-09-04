Graviocoin Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00026193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00298449 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001189 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

