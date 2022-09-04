Graviton Hits Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002518 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831330 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015731 BTC.
About Graviton
Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.
Buying and Selling Graviton
Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.