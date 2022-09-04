Graviton Hits Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015731 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.