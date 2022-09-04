Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 124,764 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, July 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $36.51 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

