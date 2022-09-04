Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 124,764 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, July 1st.
Great Panther Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $36.51 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Trading of Great Panther Mining
About Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
