Green Climate World (WGC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $253,640.00

Green Climate World (WGC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Green Climate World coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular exchanges. Green Climate World has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $253,640.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Green Climate World has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Green Climate World (WGC) is a coin. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WeGen (World Ecosystem for Genuine Products) Platform is an anti-counterfeit system using a unique 3D label technology tied to an immutable blockchain. It aims to create a culture for the global supply chain ecosystem where manufacturers, distributors, and consumers are able to effectively respond to the counterfeit industry while being rewarded for doing so. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Climate World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Green Climate World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Green Climate World using one of the exchanges listed above.

