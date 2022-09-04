Grimm Achieves Market Cap of $72,472.89 (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 356.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market cap of $72,472.89 and $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00054883 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Grimm
