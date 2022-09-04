Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $82,237.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,894.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.18 or 0.07882631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00026297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00162656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00299977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00776783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.52 or 0.00590734 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001180 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

