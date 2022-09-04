Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $739.12 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 16.58%. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at $3,196,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at $1,264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 77,675 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

