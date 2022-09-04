Guarded Ether Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,802.00 (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. Guarded Ether has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $9,802.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be bought for $1,258.48 or 0.06352094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Guarded Ether Coin Profile

Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 coins. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet.

Guarded Ether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guarded Ether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guarded Ether using one of the exchanges listed above.

