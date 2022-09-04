GYSR (GYSR) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, GYSR has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One GYSR coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. GYSR has a market cap of $821,261.69 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015566 BTC.
GYSR Profile
GYSR’s official website is gysr.io. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr.
GYSR Coin Trading
