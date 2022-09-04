Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Hits Market Cap of $691,542.13

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $691,542.13 and $1,247.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,801.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034745 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022223 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance.

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.