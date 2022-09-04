Hamster Market Capitalization Tops $5.28 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Hamster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $136,617.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hamster has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00830421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Hamster Coin Trading

