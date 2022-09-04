Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $57.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

