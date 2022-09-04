Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $153,000 in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 60,625 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 45,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $28.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNT. William Blair lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

