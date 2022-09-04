Handshake Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64,457.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $30.33 million and approximately $64,457.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,581.82 or 0.07923043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00026465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00162778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00306744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.70 or 0.00779870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.15 or 0.00596794 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001168 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 525,400,500 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

