Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,008 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 361,550 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 213,092 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $50,201,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Harmony Gold Mining

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.