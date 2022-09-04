Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HMY stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 213,092 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 21.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,201,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

