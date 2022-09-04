Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.36 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $28.36 million and approximately $939,471.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $41.66 or 0.00210704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 699,976 coins and its circulating supply is 680,802 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

