HashCoin Market Capitalization Tops $114,185.77 (HSC)

HashCoin (HSC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a market cap of $114,185.77 and $13,499.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035420 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022255 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

