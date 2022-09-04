Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HWBK opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

In related news, Director Frank E. Burkhead acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $469,388.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

