HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TRX Gold (TSE:TNX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.00 target price on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX Gold stock opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$171.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.05 million. Equities analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.