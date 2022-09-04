Head-To-Head Contrast: Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) vs. Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) and Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and Next Hydrogen Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D -36.08% -66.17% -25.60% Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Velo3D and Next Hydrogen Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 1 1 2 0 2.25 Next Hydrogen Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Velo3D currently has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 55.27%. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.44%. Given Next Hydrogen Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Next Hydrogen Solutions is more favorable than Velo3D.

62.0% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Velo3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Velo3D and Next Hydrogen Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D $27.44 million 26.63 -$107.09 million ($3.17) -1.25 Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Next Hydrogen Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velo3D.

About Velo3D

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control system software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data from approximately 950 sensors, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

(Get Rating)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.